Royal Life Saving launches summer safety campaign

Royal Life Saving NSW ACT Ambassador Matt Shirvington helps launch campaign responding to alarming spike in drowning deaths Source: Supplied

Published 28 November 2022 at 6:47pm
By Sam Dover
Source: SBS News

As summer approaches, Royal Life Saving Australia has launched a new campaign to combat a significant rise in the number of drowning deaths in Australia.A recent report from the organisation found a 20 year high in drowning deaths over the 2021 to 2022 period, with adult men having the highest proportion of deadly incidents.Royal Life Saving Australia and local surf clubs have also been making an ongoing effort to target Australia's migrant community by providing in-language resources and culturally-specific programs to help educate on water safety.

