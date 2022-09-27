SBS News In Depth

Russia considers closing borders to keep conscripts in

Finnish border guards stand amid queuing Russian vehicles at the Vaalimaa border check point

Finnish border guards stand amid queuing Russian vehicles at the Vaalimaa border check point

Published 27 September 2022 at 11:49am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
As Russians flee to bordering countries to avoid the draft, the Kremlin is considering closing the borders. This comes as Russia admits mistakes were made in drafting conscripts to fight in Ukraine, and as protests continue across the country.

