Russia considers closing borders to keep conscripts in

Finnish border guards stand amid queuing Russian vehicles at the Vaalimaa border check point Source: AAP / Jussi Nukari/AP
Published 27 September 2022 at 11:49am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
As Russians flee to bordering countries to avoid the draft, the Kremlin is considering closing the borders. This comes as Russia admits mistakes were made in drafting conscripts to fight in Ukraine, and as protests continue across the country.
Published 27 September 2022 at 11:49am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share