Russia removes assets as Ukraine makes gains

A Ukrainian soldier stands on a tank near Kharkiv Source: AAP / ATEF SAFADI/EPA
Published 17 October 2022 at 12:33pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Turkey says more than seven million tonnes of grain and fertiliser have reached various international destinations since the Black Sea Initiative was adopted in July. This comes as Russia begins evacuating its state assets from the Kherson region to Crimea as Ukrainians troops make more gains in the south and east of Ukraine.
