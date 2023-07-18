Russia says grain deal 'has been terminated'. What does it mean for global food prices?

In this photo released by United Nations, a U.N. official of the Joint Coordination Centre carries out an inspection on board of the bulk cargo ship TQ Samsun, which traveled from Odessa, Ukraine, loaded with grain, while is anchored in the Black Sea, near the entrance of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, July 17, 2023. Russia on Monday halted a breakthrough wartime deal that allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed more people into poverty. (United Nations via AP) Source: AAP / AP

Russia's decision to halt a deal that allowed grain exports from Ukraine is being widely condemned. The agreement, struck last year, allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

