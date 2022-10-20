Russia takes control in four annexed regions of Ukraine

ASTANA KAZAKHSTAN - OCTOBER 14: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his press conference at the Commonwealth of the Independent States (CIS) Summit, October 14, 2022 in Astana, Kazakhstan. Leaders of most post-Soviet states arrived to Astana for the first Summit Russia - Central Asia and annual Summit of CIS. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images) Source: Getty / Contributor/Getty Images
Published 20 October 2022 at 12:07pm
Presented by Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
Russian president Vladimir Putin's declaration of martial law in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine will probably see tightened security measures and restrictions. It is the latest in an escalating series of moves from the Kremlin aiming to counter growing Ukrainian offences.
