SBS News In Depth

Russia takes control in four annexed regions of Ukraine

SBS News In Depth

Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine

ASTANA KAZAKHSTAN - OCTOBER 14: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his press conference at the Commonwealth of the Independent States (CIS) Summit, October 14, 2022 in Astana, Kazakhstan. Leaders of most post-Soviet states arrived to Astana for the first Summit Russia - Central Asia and annual Summit of CIS. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images) Source: Getty / Contributor/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 October 2022 at 12:07pm
Presented by Brooke Young
Source: SBS News

Russian president Vladimir Putin's declaration of martial law in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine will probably see tightened security measures and restrictions. It is the latest in an escalating series of moves from the Kremlin aiming to counter growing Ukrainian offences.

Published 20 October 2022 at 12:07pm
Presented by Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

File photo of Suella Braverman who has departed as Home Secretary

More chaos for UK Government as Home Secretary is sacked

Beyond Blue Ambassador Tony McManus (supplied).jpg

COVID health measures continue to keep respiratory disease rates low

MIDETAS ISRAEL AUSTRALIA DIPLOMACY

Australia reverses former government decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel capital

On the Money - pink piggy bank, savings, generic, money.jpg

SBS On the Money: How much pocket money should kids get?