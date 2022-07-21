Russia warns EU will feel it if the West arms Ukraine with long-range weapons

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 20: Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska delivers remarks in an address to members of Congress in the Visitors Center Auditorium at the U.S. Capitol on July 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. Zelenska spoke about the victims of the ongoing war against Ukraine and asked for weapons and air defense systems to help the war effort. (Photo by Jabin Botsford - Pool/Getty Images) Source: Pool/Getty Images