Russian missile attack on Kyiv fails

People take cover at a metro station during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv

People take cover at a metro station during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv Source: AAP / Evgeniy Maloletka

Ukraine successfully destroyed Russian drones and missiles sent on its territory in the last couple days. However, Kyiv acknowledged that Russia has damaged an airbase. Further trouble for Ukraine's allies is the situation in Kosovo, where NATO forces are pinned against protesters supported by Russia's ally Serbia.

