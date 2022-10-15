Russia's increased missile strikes on Ukraine could be over - for now

Russian President Vladimir Putin made the comments during a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Kazakhstan. Credit: Kommersant Photo Agency/Sipa USA
Following an escalation in violence this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin now says his country is holding off on further strikes on Ukraine "for now". But Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is entering an "atmosphere of defeat". International Monetary Fund leaders are calling for an end to the war, saying the global implications of the conflict are becoming too costly.
