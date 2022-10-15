SBS News In Depth

Russia's increased missile strikes on Ukraine could be over - for now

Working trip of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Astana. Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the summit "Russia - Central Asia".

Russian President Vladimir Putin made the comments during a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Kazakhstan. Credit: Kommersant Photo Agency/Sipa USA

Published 15 October 2022 at 1:18pm
By Hannah Kwon
Following an escalation in violence this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin now says his country is holding off on further strikes on Ukraine "for now". But Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is entering an "atmosphere of defeat". International Monetary Fund leaders are calling for an end to the war, saying the global implications of the conflict are becoming too costly.

