Russia's Wagner group calls on Ukraine to evacuate the vulnerable from Bakhmut

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

A Ukrainian serviceman smokes a cigarette near Bakhmut, Ukraine Source: AAP / Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

The Russian mercenary group Wagner claims it has control of eastern Bakhmut and practically encircled the entire city, boasting what is to come after Bakhmut will 'shake the world'. And UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits Ukraine to ensure the Black Sea Grain Initiative deal continues beyond 18 March, as Germany, Sweden and Denmark work to investigate who was behind the sabotage of the Nordstream 2 pipeline.

