'Russia's war is a failure so far' - CIA chief

Radiation exposure training in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine - 29 Jun 2023

Ukrainian emergency workers practice decontaminating a man from radiation during training on radiation exposure in Zaporizhzhia Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

CIA Director William Burns says Russia's war in Ukraine is a strategic failure, that has exposed military weaknesses and damaged the economy. This comes as Igor Ivanov, the president of the Russian International Affairs Council warns that the war has reached a critical stage, and as Ukraine's president warns of Russia's preparedness to strike Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia.

