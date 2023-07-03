Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
'Russia's war is a failure so far' - CIA chief
Ukrainian emergency workers practice decontaminating a man from radiation during training on radiation exposure in Zaporizhzhia Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA
CIA Director William Burns says Russia's war in Ukraine is a strategic failure, that has exposed military weaknesses and damaged the economy. This comes as Igor Ivanov, the president of the Russian International Affairs Council warns that the war has reached a critical stage, and as Ukraine's president warns of Russia's preparedness to strike Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia.
Share