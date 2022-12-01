Safety messages to counter skin burning trend on TikTok

A smartphone with TikTok’s logo and a user’s hand. Source: AAP
Published 1 December 2022 at 6:06pm
By Omar Dehen
Presented by Omar Dehen
Source: SBS News
With summer now upon us in Australia, messages about sun safety and skin health are again ramping up around the country. A leading cancer institute has raised concerns about a new TikTok trend that glamourises tanning, with the social media giant saying it will remove any such videos, as fears grow over the unhealthy and possibly deadly effects on young Australians.
