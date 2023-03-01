SBS News in Easy English 1 March 2023

This is SBS News in Easy English. I'm Hannah Kwon.





The federal Opposition is promising to reverse the federal government changes to tax on superannuation.





The changes, to be brought in from the 2025/2026 financial year, will make sure that superannuation balances of more than three million dollars are taxed at 30 per cent, instead of the current rate of 15 per cent.





Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the changes are modest and economically responsible.





But Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says the government is attacking Australians who have worked hard for their money, and claims the changes show the government is untrustworthy.





"You can understand why a lot of Australians are really scratching their head about a Prime Minister that they now can't trust, a Treasurer that they can't trust...and their own superannuation money is now under attack from the Labor party. We've now seen the first change of what I think will be many changes in the superannuation and tax base over the term of this government, and into the next term of government, if they're re-elected. We're absolutely dead against it, and we will repeal it."





The man accused of killing Queensland woman Toyah Cordingley will arrive from India to face court in Australia.





Ms Cordingley was found dead on a beach north of Cairns in 2018.





She was killed while taking her dog for a walk.





It's alleged Mr Singh flew to India the day after the discovery of the 24-year-old's body.





Tensions are rising in Nigeria with the main opposition parties demanding a re-run of the country’s presidential election.





Pro and anti-election protests have been taking place in the capital Abuja.





The latest results showing an early lead for the ruling party, who is calling on the opposition to accept defeat.





Protester Farida Suleiman says election monitors must be allowed to do their job.





"That’s why we are all standing here, all of us are believers of true democracy, that is why we have all come out to tell Nigerians that no Nigerian is better than any Nigerian, and no Nigerian will truncate our democracy. It is what we have fought for, it is what we have struggled for, and it is what will be sustained."





The Australian government is looking to the nation's top security agencies to determine if any actions should be taken against popular social media app TikTok.





It comes as Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the government and security agencies are aware of the White House's actions, with a new directive giving all US federal agencies 30 days to wipe the app off government devices.





Questions have been raised about the Chinese-owned social media app's suspicious data collection methods.



