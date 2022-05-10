SBS News in Easy English 10 May 2022

A daily five minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability.

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.

Michael Gunner has announced his resignation as Chief Minister of the Northern Territory.

Mr Gunner says he will stay in parliament but step down from his position as Chief Minister for family reasons.

"The birth of our second child, the week before last confirmed something for me. My head and my heart are no longer here. They are at home."

At least 36 people have died from COVID-19 in Australia during the latest reporting period.

While nearly 20 million Australian adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, less than 70 per cent of the eligible population has had a booster.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has promised to provide billions of dollars for a Melbourne rail project if the ALP wins the election on May 21.

The rail loop will be a 90 kilometre line that will join Melbourne's eastern suburbs to the future airport rail and outer western suburbs without needing to go into the city.

The Labor leader says the rail project is a "nation-building project".

"You need to prioritise urban public transport and you need to fix the way that they operate."

Queensland has announced it will be making coercive control a criminal offence.

The announcement follows a persistent campaign to outlaw coercive control by the parents of Hannah Clarke, who was murdered alongside her three children by her estranged husband in 2020.

The Queensland government has also ordered a Commission of Inquiry into police responses to domestic and family violence.

If you or someone you know is experiencing family violence, you can call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

The United Nations says it is concerned about a possible escalation of the war in Ukraine.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres says the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine escalating are too horrible to think about.

"I am deeply concerned about the continuation and possible spread of the war Russia is waging in Ukraine, and by the impact it is having not only in the region but around the world."

The son of ousted Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos has a big lead in the country's presidential election.

With more than 70 percent of the votes tabulated, Marcos Junior had more than 23.5 million, far ahead of his closest challenger the current Vice President.

Marcos Jr has released a video statement thanking his supporters and urging them to keep up their guard until the vote count is completed.

"Let us keep watch on the vote. [[continues in Tagalog]] If we'll be fortunate, I'll expect that your help will not wane, your trust will not wane because we have a lot of things to do in the times ahead."

The election winner will take office on June 30 for a single six-year term.

I'm Greg Dyett and this is SBS News in Easy English.