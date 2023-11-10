SBS News in Easy English 10 November 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Biwa Kwan.





Australia could begin releasing detained asylum seekers and refugees within days, following a landmark High Court ruling.





A majority of the High Court on Wednesday found indefinite immigration detention was unlawful - but the reasons for the ruling have yet to be released.





The court was told by the solicitor-general at least 92 detainees who can't return to their original country might be freed - and another 340 in long-term detention could join them.





Legal advocates say the government could be liable for compensation if it fails to release people.





Immigration Minister Andrew Giles says the government is considering the implications of the ruling.





In a statement, he says more detainees in immigration detention will be released, with the appropriate community safety conditions and visa restrictions.





The federal opposition's spokesman on Home Affairs, James Paterson, says he agrees the government has to comply with the court's ruling, but says community safety should be top of mind.





"Let's remember that these people have either committed serious crimes or otherwise violated the character provisions of the Migration Act. What they should have done is already be prepared for all lawful options to protect the Australian community from these offenders. That could include, for example, as we do when it relates to terrorism - measures to manage these people in the community. Like, an extended supervision order, or a control order."





---





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has spoken with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas.





During the conversation, he condemed the Hamas attack on Israel and expressed his concern over civilian deaths in the conflict.





He also reaffirmed Australia's support for a two-state solution; and underlined the need for international law to be observed.





Mr Albanese spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week.





---





The United Nations says a daily four-hour pause in fighting in northern Gaza should be conducted in co-ordination with its agencies.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said there would be "no ceasefire", without the release of hostages held by Hamas.





Israel has been warning civilians to move to southern Gaza as it attacks targets in the north.





United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres says the amount of aid in Gaza needs to be drastically scaled up.





"Some life-saving aid is beginning to trickle into Gaza. But, let’s face it, it’s a drop in the ocean. The needs are enormous. We must step up to assist and protect civilians in Gaza. That means an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. It means unfettered, safe, and sustained access to bring in and distribute supplies at much greater scale, volume, and frequency – including fuel."





---





Surgeons have performed the world’s first transplant of an entire human eye.





Until now, doctors have only been able to transplant part of a human eye, the part known as the cornea - the clear front layer of the eye.





An accident with high-voltage power lines had destroyed most of Aaron James’ face and one eye. His right eye still worked.





Surgeons at NYU Langone Health hoped replacing the missing eye would yield better cosmetic results from a partial face transplant.





Surgeon Eduardo Rodriguez says it’s far too soon to know if Aaron will ever see through his new left eye, but the results six months on are promising.





"I would say that I am far more optimistic today than on the day that we did the transplant and why - the globe is alive, has vascularity. I thought there was not going to be any messaging. The retina is viable."





---





Thousands have gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the site of Ron Barassi's greatest sporting achievements, to farewell the Australian rules football legend at his state memorial service.





The multiple Victorian Football League premiership winner died at the age of 87 on September 16.





Between playing and coaching, he claimed 10 premierships at Melbourne, Carlton and North Melbourne.





Former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says Barassi made a huge and lasting impact on the game.





"He was charisma personified. The intense eyes and that Barassi sneer under the famous moustache. Easily transforming in the great smile and the twinkle in his eye. It is significant today that we are at the MCG - Ron's theatre of dreams. In there in the old days, the premiership cup would be taken to the old bull ring; and Ron would stand atop the bar and sing: it's a grand old flag. That out here, he made his name."



