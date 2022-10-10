SBS News in Easy English 10 October 2022

The federal government has released a proposal to reward companies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.





Energy minister Chris Bowen has told an Energy and Climate Summit that extra credits would be given to industrial plants that do more to reduce emissions.





Mr Bowen says he plans to introduce a Bill into parliament in November for new reforms to start in July 2023.





A new study suggests government policy made life more difficult for essential workers during Australia's COVID-19 Delta wave in late 2021.





The joint report was based on interviews with essential workers across the childcare, home care, manufacturing and warehousing industries in Western Sydney.





Report author Dr Tom Barnes says it was a difficult time for essential workers.





"Low pay, low morale, high levels of staff turnover and very severe staff shortages - and that is a huge problem for society. You know we need care workers in order to maintain a healthy society."





Residents in flood affected areas of New South Wales are being warned another deluge is due to hit parts of the State this week.





Multiple evacuation orders were issued yesterday across Sydney's Hawkesbury region, and parts of the State's Central West and Riverina regions.





Conditions have eased slightly, but Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology says the threat of flooding remains for many regions.





"In the coming days we're looking downstream of Tamworth, downstream also of towards the Forbes area, we could see major flooding in the coming days, and also for communities downstream of Dubbo on the Macquarie, also the Namoi, as well as the Peel, as well as also the Belubula, and particularly the Lachlan and the upper regions of the Murrumbidgee's."





An Australian man has been identified as among those killed by a petrol station blast in Ireland over the weekend.





Ten people died in the explosion, including two teenagers and a primary school aged girl.





All victims were residents of the village and the surrounding areas.





Police say they're investigating the cause of the explosion suggesting that it was accidental.





Ukraine is still yet to claim responsibility for an explosion that caused the partial collapse of a key supply route from Russia to Crimea.





Russian President Vladimir Putin has labelled the attack on the bridge as a terrorist attack and accuses Ukrainian special forces of orchestrating it.





"There is no doubt that this is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying Russia's critically important civilian infrastructure. And this was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services."





Three people were reported killed in the attack, and Russian authorities are continuing to assess the damage to the bridge, with divers inspecting the underwater pillars and the section brought down by the blast.





New data from Beyond Blue has found cost of living pressures has overtaken COVID-19 as the main concern for people.





In August 15,000 people were surveyed nationally to identify stresses affecting mental health and wellbeing.

