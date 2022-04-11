SBS News in Easy English 11 April 2022

A daily five minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability.

This is SBS News in Easy English. I'm Hannah Kwon.

The first full day of the federal election campaign has begun.

Federal Opposition leader Anthony Albanese says he will increase real wages in his first term of government if successful, but failed to recall the Reserve Bank cash rate and national unemployment figures.

Speaking in Tasmania, Mr Albananese was asked three times whether he could name the rate, the Opposition Leader dodged the question before incorrectly stating the unemployment figures.

Reporter: "What's the national unemployment rate?"

Albanese: "The national unemployment rate at the moment is... I think it's 5.4 - sorry. I'm not sure what it is."

Immediately following, the Prime Minister was asked the same question by journalists at his first campaign stop in Nowra in New South Wales.

Reporter: "Prime Minister, will you nominate the cash rate and the unemployment rate - your opponent couldn't this morning?"

Morrison: "Well, 0.1 per cent is the cash rate, it's been there for some time. In addition to that, the unemployment rate I'm happy to tell you is 4 per cent and is falling to a 50-year low."

Meanwhile, Scott Morrison has been forced to clarify what role Alan Tudge could take if the coalition wins the next government.

Despite the Prime Minister's statement from last month confirming Mr Tudge was not seeking to resume his education portfolio, Mr Morrison has today claimed 'nothing has changed'.

Alan Tudge stepped down from his role after allegations of physical and psychological abuse of his former staffer - claims he's stringently denied.

Bus services are running to a reduced timetable today in New South Wales as transport union members stop work for 24 hours as part of a pay dispute.

The New South Wales Transport department says it is working with private operators to make sure there is as little disruption as possible on the first day of the school holidays.

Overseas, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is warning that Russian troops are increasing military aggression in eastern Ukraine.

Mr Zelenskyy says Ukraine's defence is standing firm.

"Another week Ukraine lives despite all Russia's effort to destroy us. We defend ourselves, we hit back, we develop our relationships with our partners, we receive help. We ensure that the maximum attention of the world to our needs and influence the global debate, propose and promote new sanctions against Russia. We are doing everything we can to bring to justice every bastard who came to our land under the Russian flag and killed our people, who tortured our people, destroyed our cities, looted and tormented."

French President Emmanuel Macron will face far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen in a run-off for the French presidency after advancing in the first first round of voting.

Mr Macron says he envisions a progressive France.

"I want a France that resolutely fights against Islamist separatism, but which, through secularism, allows everyone to believe or not to believe to exercise their religion. And not a France that prevents Muslims or Jews from eating as prescribed by their religion. This is not us. I want a France that brings progress for everyone, for our elders and for our young, for workers, for families, for women and especially single mothers, for the precarious."

In sport, British police are reviewing CCTV footage to establish if Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo committed an offence by knocking a mobile phone out of a fan's hand after his team's 1-nil loss at Everton.

Ronaldo has apologised on Instagram for the "outburst" and invited the supporter to watch a game at the Old Trafford football stadium.

You've been listening to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Hannah Kwon.