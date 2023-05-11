SBS News in Easy English 11 May 2023

This is SBS News in Easy English... I'm Claire Slattery.





//





Opposition leader Peter Dutton will tonight deliver the Coalition's reply to the Labor Government's budget.





Members of the Coalition have criticised the budget for not dealing with inflation.





Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley says it also lacks cost-of-living relief for middle income Australians.





"We know how hard families are doing it, right through this budget period. And we know that taxing and spending is not an economic plan. And it's definitely not a plan to deal with inflation."





//





The two groups campaigning for a No vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum have decided to merge.





Warren Mundine and Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price will be the spokespeople for the new group called Australians for Unity.





Mr Mundine has told the ABC it made sense for the two groups to form an alliance.





"We finally got to the position now where both sides have agreed to merge. And it makes common sense because like with the Yes campaign, they have one overarching umbrella group, which is driving their campaign, and we need to do the same with ours."





//





A 16 year-old girl has died in central Sydney after being trapped under a light rail tram.





Witnesses say the girl may have been trying to cross the tracks between two trams while stopped by a red light at Haymarket, only to get trapped when they started moving again.





Witnesses have told police that the driver was alerted and stopped the tram shortly after.





The girl was treated for critical injuries at the scene but paramedics could not revive her.





The 52-year-old male driver was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.





//





Israel has performed air raids over Gaza for a second day.





It says it's targeting Islamic Jihadists that had planned attacks against Israelis.





Palestinian officials say 24 people have been killed, including at least five women and five children, since Israel began the strikes early Tuesday morning.





The United Nations is urging restraint.





//





Deadly protests have broken out in Pakistan, following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.





A Pakistani court has ruled that Khan can be detained for questioning for eight days, after being indicted for allegedly illegally selling state gifts during his premiership.





State buildings and assets have been attacked and set on fire by protesters, with at least five people killed and dozens more injured.





The government has approved requests for military support from two of Pakistan's four provinces, and the federal capital Islamabad.





Incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has promised a strong answer to the protests and warned protesters against any further attacks on state institutions.





//





In sport,





Tennis Australia, Netball Victoria and Touch Football Australia are among a range of sporting organisations and individuals who have been named as the country's best for LGBTIQ+ inclusion.





They've been honoured at the annual Australian Pride in Sport Awards in Melbourne.





Pride ambassador Ian Roberts says it's great that sporting codes are now committed to diversity and inclusion.





"The best thing about this is that now, in and around this space, is being taken seriously, diversity and inclusion is being taken seriously by all the major sporting codes."





//



