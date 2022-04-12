SBS News in Easy English 12 April 2022

A daily five minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability.

This is SBS News in Easy English. I'm Hannah Kwon.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is promising to create 1.3 million jobs over the next five years, as he campaigns in in western Sydney.

But the Prime Minister says migration won't be increased to help achieve this.

Immigration went down during the COVID-19 lockdowns, and isn't expected to return to prepandemic levels for at least two years.

REPORTER: "Are you open to lifting Australia's skilled migration rate to meet that 1.3 million and how much of that 1.3 million would be skilled migrants?"

MORRISON: "Our migration program is set out in the budget. The cap is there at 160,000. There's no change to that. And we are increasing the proportion of skills components within that."

Meanwhile, Labor is promising a 31-million-dollar mental health plan for regional and rural Australians, to make telehealth appointments cheaper.

Anthony Albanese made the announcement at a press conference in Tasmania.

"We need to make sure that you have access to services wherever you live. Telehealth can be so important. That is why today's announcement is critical."

Mr Albanese's media appearance was dominated by questions over his stumble yesterday (April 11) where he failed to recall the unemployment and reserve bank cash rate figures.

A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged as investigations continue into a fatal stabbing at Sydney's Royal Easter Show overnight

Police say the incident, which took place around 8pm (AEST) on Monday night involved a confrontation between two groups of young men, resulting in the death of a 17-year old from a stab wound to the torso.

A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with a stab wound to the leg.

Police say the youth in custody has been charged with carrying a knife in a public place, armed with intent, and affray.

Auburn Superintendent Danielle Emerton says authorities are still trying to piece together the incident, but they believe it was not a random attack.

"We believe there is another suspect out there. At this stage we are appealing to members of the public - we know there were thousands of people at the show last night and we know that there is a lot of vision that is out there. We appeal to the community if they would be able to provide... If you saw anything, if you've got any information please come forward."

The United Nations is hearing of increasing accounts of sexual assault in Ukraine.

Kateryna Cherepakha, president of La Strada-Ukraine, told the council her organisation's emergency hotlines had received calls accusing Russian soldiers of nine cases of rape, involving 12 women and girls.

Sima Bahous, Executive Director of U-N Women says the risk of human trafficking is also rising.

"We are increasingly hearing of rape and sexual violence. These allegations must be independently investigated to ensure justice and accountability."

And in sport, A-F-L chief executive Gillon McLachlan has announced he will step down from his role as C-E-O at the end of the 2022 season.

Mr McLachlan has served as chief executive for eight years.

You've been listening to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Hannah Kwon.