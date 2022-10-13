SBS News in Easy English 13 October 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





A search is underway for a man who is believed to be missing in floodwaters in western New South Wales.





Local police, paramedics and the State Emergency Service are all involved in the search, which is concentrated around the man's farm and along the Lachlan River.





Advertisement

The 63-year-old was last seen on a rural property at Hillston in the Riverina region.





Australia has expressed distress and disappointment after graphic video of the Bali bombings and of one of the terrorists who plotted the carnage was played at a commemorative event in Indonesia.





The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade says its focus on the 20-year anniversary was honouring the lives of the victims and the courage of survivors and their families.





It stressed the Australian government was not involved in organising the event in Bali.





Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers has ruled out making changes to the controversial stage 3 tax cuts in the upcoming budget.





The tax cuts take effect in 2024, taxing all income between $45,000 and $200,000 at 30 cents in the dollar.





There have been growing calls to alter or dump the plans which were put in place under the previous Morrison Government.





Mr Chalmers says his priority is ensuring the federal budget does not make inflation worse.





"The best thing that we can do right now when it comes to rising interest rates and high and rising inflation, is to make sure that what we propose in the budget isn't counter productive. And that's why our cost of living relief has got an economic dividend."





Qantas has made a strong return to profitability after five consecutive half-year losses due to COVID-19 and is promising $40 million in wage increases.





Chief Executive Alan Joyce says the carrier expects a "very strong" profit before tax of between $1.2 billion and $1.3b for the first half of 2022/23.





He says there's strong demand for travel with revenue from business travel up more than 100 per cent of pre-COVID levels and revenue from leisure travel up 130 per cent.





Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered by a jury to pay $1.5 billion for his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in the United Sates was a hoax.





The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host for claiming the massacre was staged.





It came in a lawsuit filed by the relatives of eight victims and an F-B-I agent who responded to the shooting.





Former Prime Minister John Howard says many Australians still don't understand what is being proposed for a constitutional Indigenous Voice to Parliament.





Mr Howard says a debate that focuses on a re-adjudication of history is 'pointless.'





But he said he is willing to support changes that improve the country.





"I think it's always useful for a country to have a proper knowledge of its history. And much of the debate I hear surrounding these matters shows not much knowledge of our true history."





Australian banks have been temporarily crippled by industry-wide payment transfer outages.





It's meant customers of the big banks, including ANZ, Commonwealth and Westpac have been unable to make some transfers.



