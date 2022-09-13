SBS News in Easy English 13 September 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English.





Respected Indigenous elder and actor Jack Charles has died in Melbourne at the age of 79.





His career spanned decades, his works including a one-man show Jack Charles v The Crown based on his life, ABC's Cleverman and Preppers, and an appearance on SBS's Who Do You Think You Are.





Uncle Jack, as he is sometimes known, passed away after suffering a stroke.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has paid tribute.





"He lived a very hard life but leaves a joyous legacy. He endured cruelty, he endured pain, but he uplifted up our nation with his heart, with his genius, his creativity, and his passion."





King Charles is travelling to Northern Ireland as preparations are being made to send the Queen's coffin to Buckingham Palace in London.





The king's trip follows Northern Ireland's official proclamation by High Sheriff of Belfast Councillor John Hussey.





"Do now hereby, with one voice and consent of tongue and heart, publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, is now by the death of our late Sovereign of happy memory become our only lawful and rightful liege lord, Charles the Third."





Sydney's Star casino could lose it license after a report found it repeatedly broke the law, and misled banks for years.





The Independent Casino Commission says it has issued the casino a show cause notice, meaning the company has 14 days to respond.





Chief Commissioner Philip Crawford says doing nothing is not an option.





"I think all of the directors - the current directors - were asked during the inquiry to identify what went wrong, where did this go wrong. And there was a certain commonality about their response, and I think all of them said in one way or another that they failed to have a fresh set of eyes looking at what they were doing. They'd had a chairman who'd been on the board for 14 or 15 years who had been chairman for 9 years, and a lot of them had been on the board for something in the order of 7 or 8 years."





The Queensland government is announcing a summit to address the state's housing crisis.





The first talks to plan for the gathering next month will take place on Friday.





Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says land supply and social housing issues will be talked about during the planning meeting.





China's Pesident Xi Jinping ill leave the country for the first time in more than two years for a trip to Central Asia where he will meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin.





Xi will make a state visit to Kazakhstan, then meet with Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Uzbekistan.





In sport,





Australian rider Caleb Ewan has achieved an impressive road race win in France.





He has won the Grand Prix de Fourmies, a historic one-day race in northern France.



