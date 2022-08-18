SBS News in Easy English 18 August 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Australia's unemployment rate has dropped to 3.4 per cent.





It's the lowest unemployment rate in 48 years.





A large explosion has gone off in a mosque in Afghanistan during evening prayers, killing at least ten people.





No-one has claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul.





It's believed the powerful blast was carried out by a suicide bomber.





Ukrainian emergency services say seven people have been killed and 16 others injured in the southern region of Kharkiv.





United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is meeting with the leaders of Ukraine and Turkey in Lviv.





The meeting will cover possible political solutions to the conflict with Russia and address the risk of disaster at Europe's largest nuclear power plant.





The site has been taken over by Russian forces.





The World Health Organisation says people infected with monkeypox should isolate from their pets after a case of human-to-dog transmission in France.





Two men, who were in an open relationship and contracted monkeypox in May, passed it on to their greyhound that same month.





There have been more than 35,000 cases in 92 countries.





WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says Europe and the Americas are the dominant locations for the outbreak.





He says countries need to be prepared to stop transmission of the virus with public health measures.





"Including enhanced disease surveillance, careful contact tracing, tailored risk communication and community engagement and risk reduction measures."





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is scheduled to meet with Indigenous elders during a visit to the Torres Strait as part of talks for a voice to Parliament.





The Labor leader has already outlined a proposed referendum question to enshrine an Indigenous voice to parliament in the constitution.





Mr Albanese is travelling to Thursday Island with Indigenous Australians minister Linda Burney as part of a two day visit to the area.





Ms Burney says all governments are committed to improving outcomes for First Nations people, but there is more to be done to help their future.





New South Wales Health chief Kerry Chant is to lead a team of delegates on a visit to Israel next month to discuss management of the coronavirus pandemic.





Australian public health experts and clinicians will meet an Israeli health team to hold talks about COVID-19 in an effort to develop stronger partnerships.





Australia and Israel were both praised for their responses to the pandemic at the start of 2020.





American space agency NASA has moved its giant new Moon rocket into position to prepare it for a first flight.





The vehicle, known as the Space Launch System has been moved ahead of its expected lift-off on August 29 from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.





The debut outing will have no crew onboard, but future missions will send astronauts to the moon for the first time in over 50 years.



