SBS News in Easy English 18 July 2022

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers says there will be confronting economic news when he delivers a statement to parliament next week regarding inflation, interest rates and wages.





Mr Chalmers says wage growth in Australia cannot possibly keep up with rising inflation.





He also says the cut to the fuel excise tax can't be left in place for much longer.





"My job is to paint the true picture of the economy and our economic challenges and that's what I intend to do on Thursday the 28th of July in the parliament."





Nurses at Blacktown and Westmead hospitals in Sydney have stopped work in a protest over staffing shortages.





Emergency Department nurse Denny Anderson told Seven's Sunrise they are unable to provide the care outpatients need due to the shortage of staff.





"The department is constantly over-run. We are fatigued, we are tired. The department is constantly being backed-up by bed block issues."





A second cruise ship with more than 100 COVID-19 positive passengers aboard has docked in Sydney.





All 2,800 passengers aboard the Pacific Explorer will undergo testing before being allowed to leave the ship.





Those who test positive and live in Sydney will be allowed to go home if they have their own personal transport.





Those who are positive and live in other areas or rely on public transport will be put up in a hotel by the





P&O cruise line until the end of their isolation period.





The Federal Aged Care Minister is meeting with nursing home representatives amid concerns the latest wave of COVID-19 infections will be as bad as it was around Christmas.





Annika Wells is addressing the winter plan for settings in the Aged Care sector with more than 1,000 providers.





The plan includes fourth vaccine doses, better access to antiviral medication, infection control training and better communication between providers and government.





Three bikie gang affiliates have been banned from pubs, clubs and restaurants in Sydney's Kings Cross for five years in an overnight police operation.





New South Wales Police say they arrested 10 people and laid 12 charges.





Three men - who police say are known to be connected to outlaw motorcycle gangs and organised criminal networks - were issued with banning orders, which prohibits them from entering any licensed premises in the Kings Cross area for five years.





Firefighters in a number of European countries are working to control blazes as a heatwave strikes the continent.





The fire season has hit parts of Europe earlier than usual after an unusually dry, hot spring which authorities attribute to climate change.





More then 30 fires are raging in forests spread across Spain, while emergency services are also battling fires in Portugal, France and Croatia.





In Greece, a team of firefighters from Germany are providing support, including team leader Sebastian Eisenhardt.





"We are very grateful to be here and we cherish the opportunity for the ... program with the pre-positioning here to make our experience here and to work by your side."



