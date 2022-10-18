SBS News in Easy English 18 October 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Stephanie Corsetti.





Australia's decision to recognise West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is being reversed.





The foreign affairs minister Penny Wong says the final status of the capital should not be determined until peace negotiations with the Palestinian people are finalised.





When former Prime Minister Scott Morrison formally recognised West Jerusalem in December 2018, Labor made it clear it did not support the move.





Ms Wong says the decision shows where Australia's loyalties lie.





"This reverses the Morrison government's recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Australia's embassy, of course has always been and remains in Tel Aviv. The Australian Government remains committed to a two state solution in which Israel and a future Palestinian state can coexist in peace and security."





The federal government is offering more flood support payments to more areas where rising waters are devastating communities.





12 new local government zones in Victoria and Tasmania are now eligible.





The disaster recovery payment of $1,000 per eligible adult and $400 per child will be available from today.





And there are evacuation warnings for people in Echuca and other towns along the river, with the Murray's water levels expected to peak from Wednesday.





Indigenous elder and storyteller Uncle Jack Charles is being honoured at a state funeral in Melbourne today.





The event is open to the public for free and is being live streamed on the Victorian government website.





The service will also be broadcast live into prisons, remand centres and youth justice centres across Victoria, where Uncle Jack Charles volunteered to support inmates.





The renowned actor, musician, activist and member of the Stolen Generations died last month, aged 79.





To overseas news now, the White House has condemned the latest Russian attacks in Ukraine, which reportedly caused a residential building to collapse and killed four people.





Successive waves of 28 explosive-laden suicide drones were fired into civilian zones of Kyiv, while energy facilities were also struck.





The use of weaponry drones overnight was the second of their kind in recent weeks.





White House Press secretary Karine Jean Pierre says US President Joe Biden's administration will continue to enforce sanctions on Russian and Iranian trade.





"The United States strongly condemns Russia's missile strikes today, which continue to demonstrate Putin's brutality. What we will do is to continue to support the people of Ukraine."



