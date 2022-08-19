SBS News in Easy English 19 August 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Biwa Kwan.





Torres Strait Islander women have shared their ideas with the prime minister on how to improve the health outcomes of First Nations people.





Anthony Albanese is wrapping up his two-day visit to the Torres Strait to hear views on the plan to change the constitution to recognise Indigenous Australians.





He says there has been unanimous support for the proposal in the meetings he has held.





"I want there to be support across the political spectrum for this proposal - because it is important that we get this done. Our nation's birth certificate should reflect the fact that we're proud of sharing this continent with the oldest continuous civilisation on Earth. And we need to make sure we get a positive outcome."





A survivor of the 2002 Bali bombings says news of the early release of a man convicted for making the bomb used in the attack is distressing.





Umar Patek is set to be released from jail within days, after only serving around half of his original 20-year sentence.





More than 200 people, including 88 Australians, died in the attack.





Jan Laczynski was in the Sari Club just before the bombing. He lost five friends in the attack.





He says what happened that day has resulted in a great amount of trauma for survivors and families of those who died.





The Australian government says it will be raising the issue with Indonesia, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the attack coming up in October.





Australia is close to officially recording 10 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic - close to two-and-a-half years ago.





In the last 24 hours, at least 14-thousand cases [[14,162]] have been reported, bringing the total number of cases to more than 9.88 million.





Fewer than 3,700 coronavirus patients remain in hospital care.





A group of Australian government officials and public health experts will be travelling to Israel next month to exchange information on how to manage the pandemic going forward.





A new study shows the demand for hospital and ambulance services in Australia rises significantly during heatwaves, which kills more Australians than any other natural hazard.





The report - by researchers at James Cook University - explored extreme heat events and heatwaves in the 20 years leading up to 2020, finding a notable increase in hospital admissions for various conditions.





The study's lead author, Hannah Mason, says the study shows Australia has experienced more frequent heatwaves due to the effects of climate change.





"So we know that under changing climate models, we're expecting to see a great increase in the frequency, severity and duration of heatwaves; and also the spread - how much area each heatwave is covering. So according to climate models, we expect that this issue is going to grow. And that is why we need to look at it in more detail now - to prepare health services so that they're ready for that increase in demand."





A global study has found smoking, drinking alcohol, being overweight and other risk factors account for nearly half of all cancer deaths worldwide.





The study - by researchers at the University of Washington - is the first to estimate how a list of 34 risk factors contribute to cancer deaths and ill health globally.





The five regions with the highest cancer death rates owing to risk factors were: central Europe (82 deaths per 100,000 population), east Asia (69.8 per 100,000), high-income North America (66 per 100,000), southern Latin America (64.2 per 100,000) and western Europe (63.8 per 100,000).





Study co-author Dr Christopher Murray says the findings will help policymakers identify the key risk factors to target as part of effrots to reduce death and ill health from cancer.





In sports, Colombian cycling star Nairo Quintana has announced his withdrawal from the Vuelta a Espana.





The athlete says his focus is on challenging his disqualification from the Tour de France - over the misuse of an opioid banned during races.





The 32-year-old denies the claim - and will be using the next 10 days to lodge an appeal against the ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.





He says he plans to return to the calendar races at the end of the season.



