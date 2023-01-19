SBS News in Easy English 19 January 2023

This is SBS News in Easy English, I'm Claire Slattery.





New Zealand's leader Jacinda Ardern has announced she will resign as Prime Minister within the next month.





Ms Ardern's Labour Party will elect her replacement by the weekend.





Ms Ardern says she will end her term as Prime Minister in February, calling her leadership both fulfilling and challenging.





The next election for New Zealand will be held in mid-October.





"As I say I had hoped that I would find what I needed to carry on over that period but unfortunately I haven't and I would be doing a disservice to New Zealand to continue."





Politicians are responding to Ms Ardern's resignation.





Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has praised Ms Ardern for her intellect and strength.





New Zealand's opposition leader, Christopher Luxon, has thanked Ms Ardern for her service and wished her well in the future.





And Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews says during a pandemic and a terrorist attack, Jacinda Ardern led with kindness.





New South Wales police say a man has drowned at Lennox Head while trying to rescue his daughter from the surf.





A family was in shallow water at Seven Mile Beach when an 11-year-old girl was swept out on a body board.





The 45-year-old father had tried to swim to the girl, couldn't be revived after being given CPR.





Police say the beach was not patrolled at the time.





New South Police has launched a new campaign to raise awareness of hate crimes, and is hoping to encourage more people to speak up to authorities.





The resources targeting hate-motivated incidents are translated into Arabic, Hindi, Chinese, and Vietnamese.





The state's Police Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Commander Mark Walton says only a few victims report hate crimes.





"We know there is a significant disparity between the number of hate crimes that occur and the number reported to police."





The West Australian government is preparing to make the display of Nazi symbols a criminal offence with some exceptions.





The legislation will extend to using Nazi symbols on tattoos, and is being introduced to preserve legitimate use of the swastika.





Attorney-General John Quigley says Western Australia will not tolerate hate groups.





The move follows similar bans in Victoria and New South Wales, with Queensland and Tasmania recently announcing plans to follow suit.





To tennis,





And Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis is preparing for Andy Murray's best when he faces the veteran Scot in the second round of the Australian Open tonight at Melbourne Park.





Kokkinakis quickly wrapped up his first-round clash with Italian Fabio Fognini on Wednesday, almost 24 hours after rain forced play to be suspended with the Australian just five points from victory.





Murray and Kokkinakis have played each other only once before, in the 2015 Davis Cup semi-finals, when Great Britain's three-time major champion won in straight sets in Glasgow.





Kokkinakis says he hopes the local crowd will support him.





"I think just the Australian crowd just appreciates someone that gives it their all every time. So I've missed a lot of years with injury. I'm really grateful to be back and playing some good tennis, healthy, fired up in front of you guys. I wouldn't want to play anywhere else. This is the best tournament in the world."





You've been listening to SBS News in Easy English, I'm Claire Slattery.






