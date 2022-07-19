SBS News in Easy English 19 July 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek says the previous government chose not to release a report into Australia's environment because its findings are so grim.





The State of the Environment is published every five years and the latest report finds the environment is in a "poor and deteriorating state."





Tanya Plibersek says the Morrison government received the report last December and chose not to release it before the last election.





"When you read the report, you'll understand why they kept it secret. This report says that the state of the Australian environment is poor and it's getting worse."





Australia's medicines regulator has given tentative approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for young children.





The Therapeutic Goods Administration says it has given provisional approval to the paediatric dose for children aged six months to five years, basing its decision on data from more than 6,000 children who received the vaccine in trials across Canada and the United States.





The Australian government has been in contact with officials in India about the extradition of fugitive Puneet Puneet, who admitted killing a Melbourne teenager while speeding but fled the country before his sentencing.





The news comes following reports Puneet was granted bail in India against warnings from prosecutors.





He fled to India on a friend's passport in 2009 while awaiting sentencing in Australia.





Puneet was arrested four years later and a series of extradition hearings have been taking place since then.





A public health official in the United States says monkeypox is a significant risk to public health, with the country facing a vaccine shortage.





There have been more than 1,800 confirmed monkeypox cases in 45 US states





Federal health official Doctor Georges Benjamin is warning the number of cases will continue to climb through August.





Much of Europe is baking in a heatwave that scientists say is consistent with climate change.





It has pushed temperatures into the mid-40s in some regions in Portugal, Spain and France.





A refugee who spent 14 months locked inside two Melbourne hotels is taking the federal government to court, alleging he was unlawfully detained.





Mostafa Azimitabar came to Australia for medical treatment in November 2019 after arriving by boat in 2013 and being initially detained on Christmas Island.





But he says instead of receiving treatment, he was detained at the two hotels in Melbourne.





Police in Texas have announced an internal review into the actions of dozens of officers who stayed in the hallway of a primary school for over an hour as a gunman shot 19 children and two teachers to death inside a classroom two months ago.





The inquiry is in response to a damning 80-page report that revealed failures at all levels of law enforcement.



