SBS News in Easy English 20 July 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





The Treasurer has announced a review into the Reserve Bank of Australia.





Jim Chalmers says the review will help ensure the bank is effective in the future, as it looks likely to continue raising interest rates to keep up with inflation.





Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe says he welcomes the review.





"It is an opportunity to take stock of our monetary policy arrangements and make sure that they are fit for purpose for the challenges ahead."





A person has been arrested after three children died in a house fire in Port Hedland in Western Australia's Pilbara region.





A criminal investigation was launched after the bodies of the children - aged 10, 7 and 5 months - were found inside the house by firefighters responding to the blaze.





Health authorities have issued a fresh warning about the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.





Australians are being urged to work from home where possible, wear masks in crowded areas and get the booster doses they are eligible for.





A woman has faced court in Sydney, accused of providing a fake COVID-19 vaccine certificate in order to work at a primary school.





Police say they searched the woman's home in the western Sydney suburb of Merrylands West as part of an investigation into an organised crime network.





The 55-year-old was arrested and charged with dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception, dealing with the proceeds of crime, and participating in a criminal group.





She was refused bail.





The new US ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy, will arrive to take up her appointment on Friday.





The daughter of former U-S president John F. Kennedy, Ms Kennedy was previously US ambassador to Japan between 2013 and 2017.





The head of the U-N weather agency says the current heatwave in Europe should serve as a reminder to both governments and voters about the earth's climate.





The United Kingdom has reported its highest-ever temperature at 40-point-3 celsius, with twenty-nine sites across the country recording a temperature in excess of the previous record of 38.7 degrees.





At least 420 firefighters are battling to contain a fire that is coming close to homes in Athens.





Four suburbs and two hospitals have been evacuated.





Special ground units, military, and volunteers have joined the firefighting.





The Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman says it received 63,000 complaints about mobile services between July 2020 and March 2022.





The number of overall complaints dropped in this period, but the proportion of complaints about mobile phones, as opposed to internet services and landline phone services, increased.





And Australian swimmer Isaac Cooper is being sent home from a Commonwealth Games training camp in France.





Swimming Australia says he will miss the Games for disciplinary reasons relating to the inappropriate use of medication.



