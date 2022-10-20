SBS News in Easy English 20 October 2022

The New South Wales State Emergency Service said it is worried about difficult weather in the Northwest and central west of the state.





It could increase the level of rivers more, and create more floods.





Around 300 people have been told to evacuate near the Murray River around the town of Moama.





Crews are urging residents to be cautious.





State Emergency Service's Deputy Commissioner Ken Murphy talking.





"And we've asked people to you know to make sure they heed our warnings, heed the advice we've given them but the advice for people broadly across NSW is over the next couple of days, monitor our Facebook site, monitor our website and please take heed of any warnings that we issue."





In Victoria, the northern town of Kerang is isolated.





And in Echuca, locals have built protection for their houses.





A protester who was campaigning outside the Chinese consulate in Britain wants the people who allegedly assaulted him to be held accountable.





Bob Chan says he is shocked and angry that this attack happened on British soil while he was demonstrating against China's President Xi Jinping in Manchester.





He says he left Hong Kong because of national security laws.





“I hope this never happens again. It’s not within my control whether this happens. As to safety, I need to be more careful about my own safety.''





Diversity Council Australia has released new data about unemployed people.





It shows those searching for work are more likely to be from marginalised groups.





Chief executive Lisa Annese says organisations could actively diversify their workforce when they hire.





Job seekers are most likely to be Indigenous people, culturally marginalised people, individuals from a lower social class or Australians with a disability.





Vladimir Putin is introducing martial law in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.





They are regions that Moscow claims are its own.





In the Ukrainian town of Kherson, Russia installed a leader who says around 50 000 - 60 000 people will be moved out over the next few days.





Ukraine is launching counter offensives in the east and south, it hopes to take back territory before winter.





US President Joe Biden said that Mr Putin is in trouble eight months after the invasion began.





"I think Vladimir Putin finds himself in an incredibly difficult position and what it reflects to me is it seems his only tool available to him is to brutalise individual citizens, Ukrainian citizens, to try to intimidate them into capitulating."





There has been an independent review on how Australia managed the COVID pandemic.





The review says governments did not take a balanced decision when it shut down schools.





This Thursday, it has been 1000 days since authorities confirmed the first COVID-19 infection.





Since that day, there have been more than 15 000 deaths due to COVID in Australia.





The report says it was possible to avoid closing schools, and that some lockdown and border closures could also have been avoided.





Report co-author Professor Peter Shergold recommends improvements to institutions and workplace cultures, so these mistakes would not happen again.



