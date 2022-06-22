SBS News in Easy English 22 June 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called on Greens leader Adam Bandt to reconsider his stance on removing the Australian flag from his news conferences.





Mr Bandt says the flag represents a lingering pain for Indigenous Australians.





Mr Albanese says he finds Mr Bandt's comments surprising.





"I just say to Mr Bandt that he needs to think about the responses that have been made and reconsider his position ... to promote unity and work to promote reconciliation."





New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet says a planned teacher strike is 'completely unacceptable'.





85,000 of the state's public and Catholic school teachers are expected to take part in what will be the third strike in in six months.





"These are political-- these are union bosses playing politics with the people of New South Wales. It's completely unacceptable and it's wrong."





Victoria has become the first state in Australia to officially ban the use of the Nazi swastika symbol.





The Victorian Parliament passed the new laws last night, with those who break them to face fines of up to $22,000, or 12 months in prison, or both.





New South Wales has also introduced similar legislation, along with Tasmania, Queensland and South Australia, in response to a resurgence in neo-Nazi and far right extremist activity.





The House Committee investigating the January the 6th riots in the United States has heard the emotional evidence from workers involved in the 2020 election.





Wandrea "Shaye" Moss was working in Atlanta Georgia when she was accused of being involved in an election plot against Donald Trump voters.





She says it got to the point where she lost her sense of personal security.





" I don't go to the grocery store at all. I haven't been anywhere at all. I gained about 60 pounds. I just don't do nothing anymore."





A California jury has found Bill Cosby liable for sexually assaulting a woman at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was a teenager.





The jury awarded Judy Huth $718,000 dollars in damages for emotional distress.





Huth testified Cosby invited her and a friend to the Playboy Mansion when she was 16, and he was 37, and forced her to perform a sex act.





Cosby, who did not appear in person at the trial, denied the allegation.





Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he will ask US President Joe Biden to address the case of Julian Assange, saying Mexico would accept the WikiLeaks founder if he was released.





Britain has approved Mr Assange's extradition to the United States to face criminal charges.





Assange is challenging that ruling in the British courts.





A former swimming coach has been charged with alleged sexually abusing teenage girls he trained in Sydney's south more than 40 years ago.





The 76-year-old man, believed to have coached high-profile swimmers, was arrested at a home in Condell Park.



