SBS News in Easy English 23 June 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





The death toll from a powerful earthquake in Afghanistan has risen above 1,000 and is likely to grow as rescue teams work to save survivors.





World Vision Australia's Patrick Thomas told SBS News his agency is providing emergency food aid and focusing its efforts on the country's west.





"The situation at the moment is one of desperation. It was desperation before the Taliban took over, with drought and with food supplies being extremely low and limited to get to these remote communities in particular."





New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet says people who take part in what he calls illegal industrial action will face fines.





He is referring to plans by nurses and teachers to stop working next week over wages and conditions.





Mr Perrottet says the planned strikes are unlawful.





"These are illegal strikes. And if the union bosses conduct illegal strikes that inconvenience families right across New South Wales, then they should be hit with the hardest fines possible and that's what these changes today will do."





A new report has found more than $12 million was spent by political parties on social media advertising in the lead up to the federal election.





Research from the Australia Institute found $12.5 million was spent to run almost 27,000 political ads on Facebook and Instagram in the two months leading up to the May 21st poll.





During the two-month period, Labor spent the most, with $5 million being used on the social media advertising, compared to $3.5 million by the Coalition.





New data from the National Australia Bank and the Australian Tax Office shows more than 50,000 reports of scams across Australia.





Laura Hartley from the NAB says criminals are very active at this time of year when people are preparing their annual taxation return.





She says it is important to ignore scam emails and text messages.





"If you are asked for personal or financial information do not respond o click on any links. If you receive an unexpected call from someone stating to be from the ATO claiming you can get a refund, you will be arrested or you must pay money to receive a refund then just hang up."





Federal Defence Minister Richard Marles is pledging greater cooperation with India on climate change and defence following a meeting with his Indian counterpart.





India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says strong links between the two countries are important.





The European Commission is set to vote on Ukraine's bid to join the European Union.





Ukraine's membership bid is one of the major issues being discussed by EU leaders meeting in Brussels.





Melbourne has kept its spot as one of the world's most liveable cities.





The Economist Intelligence Unit's 2022 survey puts the Victorian capital in 10th place overall.





The European cities of Vienna, Copenhagen and Zurich were listed as the top three.





And in tennis, Nick Kyrgios has been forced to withdraw from the Mallorca Championships due to an abdominal injury.



