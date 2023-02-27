SBS News in Easy English 24 February 2023

Welcome to SBS News In Easy English.





The Australian Federal Police is launching a campaign to teach people from culturally diverse communities about how to report foreign interference.





A resource is being translated in over 30 languages in a bid to encourage Australians with migrant backgrounds to speak up to authorities if there's a threat.





It comes as Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, or ASIO, is reporting cases of foreign interference in Australian politics and foreign agents targeting certain individuals.





At least 59 migrants have died after the boat they were travelling in crashed into rocks in rough seas and broke apart off Italy's southern coast.





Officials believe the boat set sail from Turkiye several days ago with at least 120 migrants on board from several countries including Afghanistan, and had been trying to reach Europe through the Mediterranean.





The Governor of the Calabria region, Roberto Occhiuto, says it's a day of grief.





"This is a struggle that falls into a general indifference. Calabria is a region that welcomes people, last year we welcomed 18,000 migrants but we can’t be abandoned by Europe. This type of tragedy should have been avoided yesterday and not lived how we are living it today and how we will live it tomorrow."





Hundreds of Jetstar passengers who were left stranded on the tarmac at Alice Springs Airport have now been reunited with their luggage.





Flight J-Q30 from Bangkok to Melbourne made an unexpected landing to treat a sick passenger.





The pilot then discovered an electrical fault, forcing Jetstar to organise a replacement aircraft - with no ability to process international passengers in Alice Springs.





Some passengers reported being stuck on the plane for close to 14 hours, unable to leave, with no food provided.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong has announced a $3.5 million equity fund aimed at supporting LGBTQI+ organisations within the Asia-Pacific region.





The funding will help human rights defenders at both the grassroots level as well as international partners, in an effort to reduce stigma and legal discrimination.





Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown said the move was a great first step in helping communities that need for support.





"Asia-Pacific is one of the most underfunded regions in the world when it comes to LGBTIQ+ human rights but the need is really great when you look at the human rights violations that our communities face across countries in the region. There's really positive signs of progress but there's also really acute issues faced in terms of social exclusion, homelessness, violence."





Olivia Newton-John is being remembered as a visionary who cared deeply about others and the world around her.





Friends and family attended the star-studded state memorial in Melbourne, which came six months after her death at the age of 73, after a decades-long battle with breast cancer.





Australian musician Keith Urban says her legacy will live on.





"The really extraordinary thing about Olivia is the legacy that she has left - not only in music and film - but her humanitarian legacy is extraordinary. And that is the kind of thing that will go on for generations and help millions and millions of people. For that and so many other reasons, I love you Livvy. We love you, we miss you. And from all of us, thank you so much."



