Sbs News in Easy English 24 January 2023

Support groups for housing want the federal government to put more money in helping people with their rent as the cost of living is rising.





A commission on productivity has made a report.





The report shows housing instability and homelessness are make people more vulnerable.





The government was spending 5.5 billion dollars in rent assistance in 2021 but last year it was only 4.9 billion.





Maiy Azize from the national housing campaign Everybody's Home says the payment system and support sector needs to be changed.





"We've got this huge short fall of social homes across the country and rent assistance is supposed to be filling that gap but the shortfall is so huge that we're really going to be relying on rent assistance as our main response to housing affordability for the next you know 10 even 20 years."













Indigenous Australians in Alice Springs want more measure to stop the rising of crimes in the city.





Several measures are being discussed.





One of them is to ban alcohol in some communities, which was the case before.





Another measure is to have the Australian Defence Force come to help maintain order temporarily.





Alice Springs Councillor Michael Liddle told ABC they need to consider several solutions





"It's come to the point where there's such a drastic time in Northern Territory history, that people are plucking solutions from everywhere. And we're not going to get anywhere if we don't listen to the person next to us and think Okay that might work, that does work, whether you're Labor or Liberal or Greens. But it's too late in the day to start bickering about what does work or doesn't work. We need a solution about Aboriginal people."













Two people have been killed after a car rolled and caught fire during a police chase in Sydney.





The New South Wales police now investigates what happened and why there was a crash.





It happened just before 12:30am on Tuesday at Strathfield in the city's inner west.





Police say they asked the driver to stop his car but he did not do it, so they chased him.





But later the car crashed on the entry ramp of the M4 motorway.





The car rolled on its roof and caught on fire.





Police and bystanders tried to get the people out of the car but they failed.





The two people are yet to be formally identified.





Police say the investigation will be subject to an independent review.













Health advocates say Queensland is the skin cancer capital of Australia,





Queensland is having 40 per cent more skin cancer than the rest of the country.





There were prevention campaigns, such as the one with the slogan 'Slip, Slop, Slap' which tells the public to wear sunscreen, a hat and protective clothing in the sun.





But advocates worry that maybe young people have not seen the campaigns.





The Co-chair of Skin cancer prevention Queensland's Professor Rachel Neale is reporting that the illness costs Australia over $1.3 billion every year.













Federal Minister Bill Shorten said he welcomes the decision by energy company Shell to offer additional gas for the Australian market.





Shell is doing this in response to the government's price cap on natural gas, which applies to new wholesale gas sales by east coast producers for one year.





NDIS Minister Bill Shorten told Sky News that he is pleased Shell will be producing extra supply well under the market cap.





"To me it shows that the tough issue of gas pricing, that what the government put in at the end of last year, does seem to be working with industry to provide gas, which is a fundamental energy source in our energy mix, at prices which businesses and Australian families can afford to pay."





The job of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is to make sure companies obey the temporary price cap, because some gas companies have shown they are reluctant to sign new contracts.







