SBS News in Easy English 26 April 2022

A daily 5 minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability.

This is SBS News in Easy English I'm Hannah Kwon.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is defending his government's engagement in the Pacific.

The federal government has faced criticism from Labor for sending their Pacific Minister to the Solomon Islands over a week ago before its deal with China was signed - instead of sending a senior representative of the government.

Mr Morrison says Australia has provided enough support, and he's worried about the security of the Solomon Islands if China creates a military presence in the area.

"What they are effectively saying is they will keep doing what we have been doing. There is one difference. I sent in the AFP; the Labor Party wants to send in the ABC when it comes to their Pacific solution."

Meanwhile, Labor says it will boost Australia's official development assistance program by 525 million dollar over the next four years to Pacific countries and Timor Leste.

Labor's spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, says the policy is focused on infrastructure, broadcasting, a pacific labour scheme and climate.

"Pacific Island leaders have made absolutely clear that their number one national security and economic challenge is climate change and what does Australia, under this government, given them? They've given them the climate wars, they've given them Mr Dutton making a joke about water lapping at their door steps and Mr Morrison thumbing his nose at them."

Kim Jong-un says North Korea is speeding up development of its nuclear weapons.

The leader made the announcement during a parade featuring recently tested ballistic missiles.

United States and South Korean officials say there now are signs of new construction at North Korea's only known nuclear site, which has been officially shut since 2018.

Elon Musk has struck a deal to buy Twitter, with the social platform's board agreeing to a near $61 billion AUD takeover.

Mr Musk is describing himself as a "free speech absolutist", and says several changes will be made under his leadership, including content moderation.

In sport, Carlos Alcaraz has become the youngest men's tennis player to move into the top 10 Association of Tennis Professionals rankings, since Rafael Nadal.

The Spaniard is now ranked number nine, just a little over a month shy of his 19th birthday.

Alcaraz's win at the Barcelona Open saw him move up two spots.

He beat fellow Spanish player Pablo Carreno Busta, 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

You've been listening to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Hannah Kwon.