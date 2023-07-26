SBS News in Easy English 26 July 2023

Australia's Treasurer says the government is pleased with the latest inflation figures released today [[Wed 26 Jul]].









Jim Chalmers says the data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics indicates price pressures in our economy are moderating and inflation is coming down.









He says that while the government would prefer inflation to moderate more quickly in order to ease pressure on household budgets, Labor is convinced they are making progress.









----





A Sydney man is in a serious condition in hospital after being shot outside his Greenacre home in what police believe is a targeted attack.









The man has been identified as high profile criminal defence lawyer Mahmoud Abbas.









The 31 year old Mr Abbas has represented several high-profile clients including members of an alleged ISIS-inspired terror cell charged with plotting to destroy Sydney landmarks, and controversial former Auburn deputy mayor Salim Mehajer.









He has also represented Sydney underworld figures, including handyman Ahmed Jaghbir in his trial over the assassination of Kemel Barakat.





----





Workers have walked off Brisbane's $7 billion Cross River Rail project after a scaffolder was critically injured in a fall.









All work has been suspended at the building site and a police and workplace health and safety investigation is under way.









It's understood a 54-year-old man fell between six and 10 metres from scaffolding at the project's Boggo Rd site on Tuesday, and remains in a critical condition at the nearby Princess Alexandra Hospital.









The state transport minister has promised a "safety reset" following the accident while the construction union says it had warned that safety standards on the $7 billion project were grossly inadequate.









----





Turkey has called on Denmark to take preventative measures against the burning of the Koran, after another incident in front of the Egyptian and Turkish embassies in Copenhagen.









Turkey's foreign ministry has condemned the "continuing attacks" on Islam's holy book, and say they believe Danish authorities do not see the "severity" of the results they can have.









Turkey has called on Denmark to take necessary measures to prevent this "hate crime" against Islam.









Authorities there say they deplore the burning of Islam's holy book but cannot prevent it under rules protecting free speech.









The burnings have taken place weeks after similar protests in Denmark and Sweden which ultimately saw the Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed and set ablaze.





---





Shankari Chandran has won the Miles Franklin award for literature.









Chandran said she was in disbelief when she first got the call, with judge Richard Neville having to repeat the message of her win to her four times.









Her third novel titled, Chai Time at Cinnamon Gardens, won the prestigious $60,000 prize at a ceremony in Sydney.









The 48-year-old lawyer and mother of four says she is in shock after previously being told by publishers that her first novel, 'was not Australian enough'.









----





[[In football, Australia will have a severe shortage of strikers heading into tomorrow night's clash with Nigeria in Brisbane at the women's World Cup.









Mary Fowler has been ruled out of the game with a concussion, which she suffered at training yesterday.









The Matildas were already without captain Sam Kerr, who is their main striker.









She has a calf injury.









Also already injured was Kyah Simon, who has a knee injury.









It leaves Caitlin Foord as Australia's only recognised striker for the Nigeria game.









If Australia wins, they will qualify for the Round of 16 top of their group.









Also missing the Nigeria game for the Matildas will be defender Aivi Luik.







