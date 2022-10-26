SBS News in Easy English 26 October 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has promised faster processing of visa appplications.





Half a billion dollars will go to the Department of Home Affairs to speed up processsing times.





Mr Albanese says the previous government left a queue of almost one million pending cases.





"The government weren't transparent about the fact that there were almost a million people in that queue... and that had a real impact on skill shortages, that's also having an impact on families, for family reunion."





Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says the federal government's budget is embarking on a transition to renewable energy which is 'too rapid'.





In the newly-handed down budget, $20 billion is set to go towards upgrades to the electricity grid, $500 million towards reducing transport emissions, including electric vehicles and charging stations, and $100 million towards New Energy Apprenticeships.





Mr Dutton says the plans are not sustainable.





Refugee advocates are calling on the federal government to prioritise people seeking asylum in their next May budget.





They say key Labor Party commitments are not being met, including a promise to increase the humanitarian intake, abolish temporary protection visas, and provide appropriate social services for people seeking asylum.





The Asylum Seeker Resource Centre's Kon Karapanagiotidis says it's a budget of broken promises.





"There is $1.93, two billion dollars for onshore and offshore detention, including $150 million dollars to lock people up on Nauru. There is zero new additional money or income support for people seeking asylum. I mean zero. When ninety per cent of people seeking asylum have no income support. There are zero additional refugee and humanitarian places. There are zero additional places for people from Afghanistan."





Health insurer Medibank says the hackers behind the massive data breach had access to the personal data of all four million of its customers.





And the number affected is likely to grow, with Medibank confirming customers of its offshoot ahm and international student customers had their data breached too.





A human rights campaigner supporting the LGBTIQA+ community says he was arrested with a colleague in Qatar after a peaceful protest.





Peter Tatchell, himself a gay man, says state security held him for almost an hour and police deleted protest images and video.





The Australian-born activist says he was interrogated about his travels and ordered to continue onto Sydney.





"Qatar's human rights abuses are put out there on the world stage for everyone to see. Qatar is a serial human rights abusing regime. it abuses the human rights of LGBT+ people, women, migrant workers and liberal Qataris. We must not allow Qatar to secure a PR victory in this World Cup season."





Homosexual activity is a criminal offence in the country.





At least eleven students have died, and six others are in critical condition after a fire struck a school for the blind in central Uganda.





Police say the fire broke out at a school about 30 kilometres east of Uganda's capital Kampala.





The cause is so far unknown.



