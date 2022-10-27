SBS News in Easy English 27 October 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





The man accused of raping Brittany Higgins in Parliament House in 2019 will face a retrial next February after the jury was discharged.





The judge dismissed the jury after discovering that one of the jurors had done their own research bringing an academic research paper into the jury room that was not part of the trial.





Bruce Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty and will remain on bail.





Treasurer Jim Chalmers says he is concerned some manufacturers could close in a matter of months as rising energy prices put pressure on Australian industry.





Tuesday's Budget warned retail power prices were expected to rise by 56 per cent over the next two years while gas prices would also increase sharply, adding to producer and consumer price inflation.





Ukraine has welcomed an additional 30 armoured vehicles donated by Australia to the war effort against Russia.





Canberra has also announced it will send up to 70 defence force trainers to the United Kingdom in its latest show of support for Kyiv.





The personnel will be deployed to the U-K in January to join a British-led operation to train Ukrainian troops, but no Australian defence personnel will enter Ukraine.





New workplace laws will give employees more power to request flexible working hours.





Employers will be legally required to try to reach an agreement with employees who request flexible work hours, including making alternative arrangements if the request can't be catered for.





Eligible workers include parents with school-age children, carers, people with a disability and those above age 55 or experiencing domestic violence.





Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke says staff will be able to appeal to the Fair Work Commission if they are not satisfied.





An independent United Nations specialist is pushing for countries to form a coalition against the military junta in Myanmar and in support of human rights.





UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews says a combined effort is needed to apply pressure.





"The international community should be coordinating their efforts to target them and then work together to implement these measures. It's not being done now, not because we don't know how to do it, we know how to do it."





He also compared the situation in Myanmar with the war in Ukraine.





Greenhouse gas concentrations climbed at above-average rates to new records last year.





The United Nations World Meteorological Organisation reports the rise in greenhouse gases outstripped the average increase over the past decade.





The Organisation monitored carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide.





W-M-O Secretary-General Petteri Taalas pointed out the importance of methane emissions.





''The second most important greenhouse gas is methane, which is responsible for about 18% of the warming and we have seen a record in the growth of methane concentration last year. "



