SBS News in Easy English 28 October 2022

People in flood affected parts of northern New South Wales will be able to access a land buyback scheme to enable them to relocate.





It's part of an $800 million dollar state and federal funding package.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese outlined what's on offer during a visit to Lismore with the Premier Dominic Perrottet.





"An $800 million dollar commitment, with $700 million of that commitment shared between the two levels of government on a fifty fifty basis, 520 million dollars to be available for buybacks... Up to a hundred thousand dollars to raise some homes in the Northern Rivers area as well, and up to 50 thousand dollars for retrofitting."





More than half of Australia's Local Government Areas have been impacted by natural disasters since the start of the year.





More than 40 natural disasters have been recorded across over 280 L-G-As, with the areas affected covering upwards of 16-million people.





The National Emergency Management Agency's coordinator-general Brendan Moon has told Senate Estimates the system is under pressure from consecutive, concurrent natural disasters.





"Our communities are not only dealing with floods, for some up to five times this year, but they are also dealing with the affects of COVID, drought, bushfires, mouse plagues, and locust plagues."





Australian women and children held in Syria since the fall of I-S have begun the journey home.





Four women and 13 children were taken from a camp to Erbil in Iraq, and are now travelling to Sydney.





Earlier this month, the Albanese government confirmed a rescue plan to bring home 16 women and 42 children who are families of I-S members.





The government has worked with Kurdish authorities on the extraction, which included assessing who the most vulnerable were of those being held.





One person is dead and five injured in a mass stabbing in Italy.





A 46-year-old man took a knife from a supermarket shelf and started attacking people randomly.





He went on to stab six people, one of them a supermarket employee who died while being transported to the hospital.





The United Nation's latest report on climate change has found there is "no credible pathway" to meet international targets.





The body's climate agency has said that even if current plans to reduce emissions by 2030 are followed, it would still mean a rise in global heating by about two-point-five degrees Celsius.





One-point-five degrees Celsius is the present target.





United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says urgent action is needed.





"We are headed for a global catastrophe. The emissions gap is a by-product of a commitments gap, a promise gap and an action gap. And that gap must be filled starting with COP-27 in Egypt."





Same-sex marriages are now allowed in the whole of Mexico, after the state of Tamaulipas adopted it.





The Mexican Supreme Court had declared in 2015 that it was illegal for states to prevent same-sex marriage, but some states took several years to conform with the ruling.



