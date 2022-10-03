SBS News in Easy English 3 October 2022

The federal government says support will be provided to a group of children and women that it plans to bring home to Australia from Syria.





Labor has confirmed plans to repatriate 16 women and 42 children who are the families of Islamic State members.





They have been held in al-Roj detention camp in northeast Syria near the Iraqi border since March 2019.





Advertisement

Current opposition home affairs spokesperson Karen Andrews says she continues to oppose their return saying the women supported ISIS and foreign fighters in Syria.





Labor politician Tanya Plibersek has told Channel Seven they are going to monitor the families once they return to Australia.





"When they come back to Australia I think it's going to be very important that the children in particular receive counselling. But I think for everybody involved there will be an ongoing expectation that our security and intelligence agencies will stay in contact with them and monitor them - and I don't think that's going to come as a surprise to anyone."





Two men have died in a helicopter crash in Western Australia.





Police found the wreckage of the helicopter south-west of Koorda, after the men failed to arrive at an airport on Sunday.





The men had been taking part in a club event with ten other aircraft.





An investigation into the cause of the accident continues.





The death toll from Hurricane Ian in the United States is expected to rise as search teams push further into areas initially cut off from the outside world.





The number of dead currently stands at 35, while some 10,000 people remain unaccounted for in Florida.





The state's emergency management director says many of those are likely to have been unreachable because of power and phone outages.





In Sanibel Island city manager Dana Souza says teams are still completing their initial assessments.





"I don't know how many people remained on the island. I know that we had nearly 300 households that were reported to us either by residents themselves as the storm was approaching and it was too late for them to get out - and I think they were understanding the intensity they were about to face, and then from family members after the storm. So we have a running list and I know the Lee County Sheriff's Department also has a list of folks for welfare checks or wellness checks."





Pope Francis has pleaded with Russia to stop the war in Ukraine.





The head of the Catholic church says he is deeply concerned about the war, and fears it is risking a nuclear escalation.





The Pope has also urged Ukraine to consider serious peace proposals.



