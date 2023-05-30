SBS News in Easy English 30 May 2023





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says an Indigenous Voice to Parliament will give Indigenous Australians what they have been asking for.





Mr Albanese says enshrining an Indigenous Voice in the Constitution is an opportunity to finally listen to First Nations people.





Speaking to FIVEaa radio, Mr Albanese says listening to the community is an important quality of good leadership.





"The principle of a body being in the Constitution is what First Nations people themselves came together at Uluru in 2017 at a First Nations Constitutional Convention. There were over 200 delegates elected and appointed by their local communities, came together and they said one, we want recognition finally in the Constitution."





Reconciliation Australia head Karen Mundine says voting 'yes' at the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum reflects the core of what reconciliation represents.





"It's a simple proposition that First Nations people should have a say in the laws and policies that affect our lives and communities. And it's an aspiration that is at the heart of reconciliation."





Former Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ken Wyatt has been appointed to the board of Beyond Blue.





It coincides with the national mental health organisation's launch of its public position to support the "yes" vote for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.





Beyond Blue Chair and former Prime Minister Julia Gillard said in a statement that the social and emotional wellbeing of First Nations people has been a focus for Beyond Blue for many years.





Kenya's President has announced the African country will sign a trade pact with Russia aimed at boosting cooperation between businesses.





President William Ruto's office made the announcement after hosting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Nairobi.





Activists have condemned new anti-LGBTIQ+ laws in Uganda.





They include the death penalty for so-called aggravated homosexuality.





The country's leader passed the laws despite Western condemnation and potential sanctions from aid donors.





And Sudan's warring military factions have agreed to a five-day extension of a ceasefire agreement.





It follows renewed heavy clashes and air strikes in parts of Sudan's capital despite the truce in place.





Saudi Arabia and the United States brokered the original week-long ceasefire deal and have been monitoring it remotely.



