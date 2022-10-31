SBS News in Easy English 31 October 2022

The President elect of Brazil says the country's citizens are the winners in the latest election, with the current leader Jair Bolsonaro facing defeat.





Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva claimed 50.8 per cent of the vote in a tight race against Bolsonaro who has achieved 49.2 per cent in the election.





The winner who led Brazil as a past president between 2003 and 2010 says this is one of the country's most important elections ever.







"This isn’t a victory of mine or the Workers’ Party (PT), nor the parties that supported me in campaign. It’s the victory of a democratic movement that formed above political parties, personal interests and ideologies so that democracy came out victorious."







Foreign leaders have expressed condolences over the deadly crowd surge in Seoul which has killed some 153 people.





Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says at least two Japanese nationals among the dead.





The Russian embassy in South Korea says four Russian citizens have died, while President Xi Jinping has expressed his condolences to the families of the at least four Chinese citizens killed.





Pope Francis said he was praying for all those affected by the tragedy.





South Korea's foreign ministry has put the total at 26 foreign nationals killed from 15 countries, at least one Australian confirmed to have been among them.





More than 14,000 people have been left without power in Victoria after damaging wind gusts hit southern parts of the state.





Gale force winds struck communities from the South Australian border across metropolitan Melbourne to Gippsland.





The State Emergency Service has received more than 350 calls for help in 24 hours most of them from outer eastern Melbourne.





Meanwhile in New South Wales, damaging winds are expected to develop across eastern parts of the state, prompting fears trees and powerlines could fall in some areas.





South Australia is also expecting wild weather.







Questions are being asked about the safety of a bridge which has collapsed in India's state of Gujarat, killing at least 80 people.





Opposition party leaders allege the government did not conduct a thorough technical assessment before reopening the bridge to the public last week, following six months of renovations.





The 230-metre bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century.





The footbridge was packed with sightseers when it collapsed and plunged them into the river below.





This eyewitness says Sukram explains what happened.





"Many children were enjoying holidays for Diwali (festival of lights) and they came here as tourists. All of them fell one on top of another. The bridge collapsed due to overloading."





To tennis,





And Novak Djokovic says he is feeling great ahead of the Paris Masters tournament which starts today.





Since winning Wimbledon this year Djokovic has entered just two ATP tournaments, Astana and Tel Aviv, and won both titles.





This time, Djokovic will be fighting for his seventh Paris Masters title, having won the two previous times he entered in 2019 and 2021.





The former world number one says he feels he can cope with the court speed this year, after players complained it was too slow in 2021.



