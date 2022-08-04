SBS News in Easy English 4 August 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





The federal government has passed its climate change bill through the House of Representatives, 89 votes to 55.





The bill increases Australia's emissions reduction target to 43 percent by 2030, and will provide more certainty for business and industry in terms of more renewable energy investment.





Australia has secured 450,000 doses of a vaccine to protect against Monkeypox.





There are currently 58 cases of the Monkeypox in Australia and the majority are people who got infected while overseas.





Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt says the government is establishing a new taskforce to prepare for a potential foot and mouth disease outbreak from Indonesia.





Its job will be to assess Australia's current level of national preparedness for Foot and Mouth Disease and to advise on other necessary responses that might be needed.





The taskforce will be made up of officials from the defence and border force, as well as Animal Health Australia.





A two day summit on water safety is underway focusing on finding stronger ways to promote water safety messaging to people from multicultural and diverse backgrounds.





The Chief Executive of Surf Life Saving Australia, Justin Scarr, says resources and targeted information is available and it's really important for people to educate themselves ahead of the summer season.





"Water safety organisations have lifted their game over the years. We have transitioned from translating materials into other languages to working actively with community members - to build and design campaigns in languages but also in culturally appropriate ways."





Australia Post says it has launched a new tool that allows staff with disability to share their details and adjustment requirements in their own words, removing the need for them to explain their circumstances each time they change roles within the organisation.





The new Workplace Adjustment Passport builds on its commitment to inclusivity and supporting the more than 2000 team members who identify as having disability.





New figures released by the New South Wales Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research show an increase in the number of Aboriginal adults in custody across the state's prisons.





In June 2022 there were 12,336 adults in custody across the state - this is 1,000 people fewer than three years ago prior to the pandemic.





But while the overall adult prison population remains low, the Indigenous representation figure grew by 3.4 per cent - 117 people in the last three months.





A former Ambulance Victoria executive is suing her former employer.





She says Ambulance Victoria is a toxic workplace and she was not allowed to have a successful career due to systemic discrimination.





Tracey Tobias alleges she was denied the same benefits and conditions as her male counterparts.





Ms Tobias also alleges she wasn't given the same dedicated support personnel as her male colleagues.





Ambulance Victoria says it's not appropriate to comment as the matter was before the courts.





Australian boxing champion Johnny Famechon has died at the age of 77.





He was Australia's third boxing world champion and his most memorable victory was his world title win against Jose Legra in London in 1969.



