SBS News in Easy English 4 October 2022

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is predicting a recession in the United States and the United Kingdom but says it that outcome can be avoided in Australia.





Mr Dutton says so far the Labor government has failed to make good on its repeated promises to lower the cost of living.





He says Labor needs to do more to help families and ensure a recession is avoided.





"The Australian economy should not go into recession, let's be very clear about that, unless Labor really stuffs it up. And so people will be watching very carefully what happens in the Budget fairly shortly and if there's not a plan, if there's not a plan there to help families, then that will be another broken promise from this government."





The minister responsible for Australia's National Disability Insurance Scheme says he will make it easier for Australians to use the scheme.





The comments come as a new report is released containing ten reccomendations to improve the operation of the NDIS.





"We want to restore the scheme back to its original vision. But that original vision and restoration of trust involves a sea change in thinking by everyone - not people with disability, but by everyone else... We have to understand that when you invest in the National Disability Insurance Scheme, it's an investment in people. You have got to look at the investment in quality of life for people with disability, not the price of a particular line item."





North Korea has continued to fire missiles off its east coast, with the latest flying over Japanese territory before falling into the Pacific Ocean.





The latest launch was the fifth in ten days, as South Korea and the United States participate in joint military exercises.





They are staging anti-submarine exercises with Japanese naval forces.





The International Monetary Fund is considering a request from Ukraine for emergency funding as Russia's war against the country continues.





Ukraine is asking for $1.3 billion.





IMF staff are planning to meet with Ukrainian authorities later this month for discussions about Ukraine's economic plans.





Meanwhile the Fund is making arrangements to provide up to 20 countries with money to address the global food crisis.





IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says the nations, many in Africa, need emergency assistance to cope with food shortages and high food price inflation.





"I can only give you one name of a country because a mission is now authorised to go. This is Malawi. There the question would be a program, full-fledged program, or emergency financing followed by a program.”







The Bureau of Meteorology says locals in flood-prone areas will need to be ready to respond quickly in the event that heavy rainfall arrives in their region.









The Bureau's Jonathon How says storms are likely to hit parts of western Queensland, western New South Wales and northwest Victoria today [[Tue 4 Oct]], and that already soaked catchments may respond quickly to further rainfall.









He says tomorrow will be the first predicted 'peak day' for heavy rain.









"Widespread rain is expected across eastern Australia this week. For many communities this does mean an increased flood risk, not just for those who have recently experienced flooding but for those currently in flood... The current flood situation shows a number of minor to major flood warnings still current across southern Queensland, inland New South Wales, and northern Victoria. And this is largely due to rain that fell last month."









To sport,





And American basketballer Brittney Griner is appealing against her drug possession conviction in a Russian court.





The appeal will be heard on October 25th, weeks after the eight-time all-star centre with the W-N-B-A was sentenced to nine years in prison.





Officials had found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow Airport earlier this year.



