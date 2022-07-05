SBS News in Easy English 5 July 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Thousands of homes have been left without electricity in New South Wales because of the latest flooding.





Some locations have received up to 800 millimetres of rain in four days.





Emergency Management Minister Steph Cooke says the rain will soon ease but the emergency is far from over.





"We are not quite through it yet. We have got major flooding heights still on a number of river systems."





A cargo ship that lost power off the New South Wales coast in heavy seas is now anchored south of Port Botany after a long rescue operation involving three tug boats.





The state's Port Authority says the captain and crew of the Portland Bay had been through a very challenging 24 hours but the situation is under control.





The Reserve Bank is expected to increase interest rates today.





There a predictions the rate will rise to 1.35 per cent.





The New South Wales Government says people need to get their COVID-19 booster vaccination.





Only 68 per cent of the population has had three doses.





Health Minister Brad Hazzard says three doses are needed to provide proper protection.





"Ask your mates, have you had the full dose because if you do, you're going to be a lot safer, you're going to have far less likelihood of getting really ill and far less likelihood of dying."





Some of Australia's states and territories are considering re-introducing the requirement to wear a mask because of rising COVID-19 case numbers.





Six people have been in another mass shooting in the United States.





A gunman used a high powered rifle to shoot people taking part in an American Independence Day parade in Chicago.





At least two dozen people are injured.





Illinois Governor J B Pritzker says he's angry.





"I’m furious, I’m furious that yet more innocent lives were taken by gun violence. I’m furious that their loved ones are forever broken by what took place today."





Protests have erupted in the United States following the release of police body cam footage showing the police shooting an unarmed African American man more than 60 times.





25-year-old Jayland Walker was killed in a hail of gunfire in Akron, Ohio when police chased him after a traffic stop.





Spanish police say they have seized three underwater drones built to smuggle drugs across the sea from Morocco.





The unmanned drones are apparently capable of carrying up to 200 kilograms of cargo.





Eight people have been arrested.





A new World Vision report says a mental health crisis looms for more than a Ukrainian children due to devastating long-term impacts of war.





Data shows the Ukraine war is scarring the mental health of a generation of children, with up to 1.5 million children facing anxiety and depression.



