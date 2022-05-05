SBS News in Easy English 5 May 2022

SBS News in Easy EnglishOther ways to listen SBS News in Easy English 5 May 2022Play04:24EnglishSBS News in Easy EnglishOther ways to listen SBS News in Easy EnglishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (8.08 MB)Published 5 May 2022 at 2:06pmTags SBS News in Easy EnglishPublished 5 May 2022 at 2:06pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesSBS News in Easy English bulletin 4 May 2022SBS News in Easy English bulletin 3 May 2022SBS News in Easy English bulletin 2 May 2022SBS News in Easy English bulletin 29 April 2022