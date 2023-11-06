SBS News in Easy English 6 November 2023

TRANSCRIPT





Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Sam Dover.





----



Twelve Australians flew into to Sydney airport last night as the latest to arrive from a group of Australians who have been trapped in the Gaza Strip.





Gaza's health ministry reports that more than 9,770 people have been killed by the Israeli military since the recent conflict began.





There were many emotions being shown at Sydney Airport when family and friends welcomed their loved ones home.





One returning couple say they are very grateful for the Australian government's help in getting them home.





"It's been three weeks for us, we were living in a nightmare, we cannot work, we cannot eat, we cannot just exist. Thanks to the Australia government and foreign affairs for helping us, and also to some of the MPs here in the Parliament, they stood behind us for negotiations with Israel, Egypt and everybody so it's much, much appreciated."





----



Five people have died after a car crashed into a pub in the regional Victorian town of Daylesford.





Police say two men, a woman, and a child died at the scene when an SUV driven by a 66-year-old man hit a number of people outside the Daylesford Hotel last night.





A female child later died in hospital.





Superintendent John Fitzpatrick, from Road Policing Command, says police want to understand if the crash was deliberate or an accident.





"The driver of the BMW is currently also in hospital and we are waiting to speak to him... We're working through that at the moment. It's a very complex scene right at this particular point, so we're trying to work through that and determine what's actually occurred."





----



A broadcaster in the Philippines has been shot dead while he was live on air.





The National Union of Journalists in the Philippines has identified the journalist as Juan Jumalon.





They have released a statement saying he was attacked by unidentified gunmen while broadcasting from his home in a southern Philippines town.





----



Centrelink and Medicare are set to receive a major increase to staffing in efforts to reduce call wait times and improve customer service.





The government will hire 3,000 new recruits to Services Australia in a $228 million dollar funding boost.





This follows a recommendation from the Robodebt Royal Commission to make customer engagement easier and more sensitive to service users.





Government Services Minister Bill Shorten says the improved staffing will make services quicker and more efficient.





"Aged pensioners will have to wait shorter periods of time to sort out their payments. It means that if you've got a Medicare payment and you really need that money, it will be processed more quickly. It means that if you've got a child in childcare, we'll handle your payments more quickly."





----



In tennis,





Novak Djokovic has beaten Grigor Dimitrov to win his seventh Paris Masters title, with the top-seeded Serbian out-performing the Bulgarian 6-4 6-3 in the final.





Although Dimitrov put up more of a fight in the second set, he could not prevent Djokovic from taking his 40th ATP Masters 1000 title.





This has extended Djokovic's winning streak to 18 matches since he was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final in July.





The 34-year-old says he had to fight hard to claim the match.





"I somehow managed to I guess find an extra shot over the net, and I think the match was closer than the score line indicates. But another amazing win for me. So, I'm very proud of this one, considering what I've been through this week."





----

