SBS News in Easy English 7 November 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Sam Dover.





----



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has met with Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two leaders work to improve the relationship between Australia and China.





In his opening statement, President Xi thanked Mr Albanese and his government for its hard work in improving relations.





Prime Minister Albanese told President Xi that clear communication is key to understanding each other.





"And I believe that we can all benefit from the greater understanding that comes from high level dialogue and people to people links. And that a strong relationship between our two countries will be beneficial into the future. Where differences arise, it's important that we have communication. From communication comes understanding."





----



The United Nations has - again - called for a ceasefire in Gaza describing the Palestinian territory as a "graveyard for children".





The Gaza health ministry says the death toll from a relentless bombardment of the region by the Israeli military has exceeded 10,000, including more than 4,100 children.





Israel has rejected calls for any pause to the violence until all of the hostages are released.





But UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says an immediate humanitarian ceasefire is needed.





"Hundreds of girls and boys are reportedly being killed or injured every day. More journalists have reportedly been killed over a four-week period than in any conflict, in at least three decades. More United Nations aid workers have been killed than in any comparable period in the history of our organisation. At the same time, Hamas and other militants use civilians as human shields and continue to launch rockets indiscriminately towards Israel."





----



The local community has paid tribute to the five people killed when a car crashed through the roadside beer garden of a regional Victorian pub.





44-year-old Pratibha Sharma was killed along with her partner, 30-year-old Jatin Chugh, and their nine-year-old daughter Anvi.





A 38-year-old man and his 11-year-old son were also killed at the scene while his 36-year-old wife and six-year-old son were hospitalised.





A friend of Ms Sharma and Mr Chugh, Sonia Cheema, has told Channel 9 that they were respected members of the Indian community.





“They were a lively couple, they just kept everyone together, and just going about their everyday business, even in Daylesford, having a joint family get-together, they were out and about for the long weekend."





----



In cricket,





Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has caused a controversy while he led his team to victory, eliminating Sri Lanka from the Cricket World Cup.





Al Hasan helped with a 169-run stand with Najmul Hossain Shanto to help Bangladesh chase down a 280-run target in their three-wicket victory in Delhi.





An early call out by Shakib led to Sri Lankan player Angelo Mathews becoming the first player to be "timed out" in an international match, when Matthews failed to stand at the crease within the required two minutes.





Shakib told official broadcaster Fox Sports he had no choice but to make the call after Matthews was delayed when his helmet strap snapped.





"I don't know if it's right or wrong, but I feel like I was at war, so I had to take a decision to make sure that my team wins, and whatever I had to do, I had to do it. You know, right or wrong, there will be debates, but if it's in the rules I don't mind taking those chances."





----

