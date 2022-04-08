SBS News in Easy English 8 April 2022

A daily five minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability.

This is SBS News in Easy English. I'm Hannah Kwon.

New South Wales is continuing to experience record rainfall and floods.

A man has died in a car in floodwaters at Cobbitty, southwest of Sydney.

Parts of the state have received more than 200 millimetres of rain in the past 24 hours.

Acting Commissioner for the State Emergency Service Dan Austin says people need to take the advice of authorities seriously.

"We do expect the river levels to continue to rise for some time before they start to ease back over the next 12-24 hours, so what that really means for us is that we will continue to have flooded waterways and flooded river systems for a number of days yet to come. So we ask people once again to be really mindful of their situation."

Tasmania has a new Premier.

Jeremy Rockliff was elected unopposed in a Liberal party room meeting this morning.

He'll take over from Peter Gutwein, who announced his shock resignation on Monday, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family after two years governing the state through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Rockliff paid tribute to Mr Gutwein, saying he'll continue their legacy for Tasmania.

"It is my plan to lead a government with integrity. A government that is courageous. Accountable. Delivers on its commitments. But above all, I will lead a government with heart."

Former Sydney teacher and professional Rugby League player, Chris Dawson will be tried for murder following a High Court ruling.

Mr Dawson is alleged to have murdered his wife Lynette in 1982.

He will face trial in May.

Armoured military vehicles that Australia is donating to Ukraine will begin to be flown from Queensland today.

Australia has agreed to supply the Bushmaster vehicles in response to a direct request to the Federal Parliament from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The carriers have been painted olive green with a Ukrainian flag painted on either side, and the words "United with Ukraine" drawn on.

Ukraine Ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko thanked Australia for the support.

"It's going to be of great help to our personnel, military personnel in Ukraine as well there is one ambulance vehicle it's going to be extremely helpful for us. Ukraine is a like minded country for Australia. We do now understand, and myself, I've just arrived two weeks ago the concept of mate ship."

In sport, Australian golf star Cameron Smith is currently in the second top spot at the 2022 Augusta Masters.

Tiger Woods played his first professional round of golf, since a nearly-career-ending car crash 14 months ago.

He is still dealing with the effects of an injured leg, and spoke to reporters after day one of the tournament.

"Reporter: So you're going to have to do tee-time tomorrow, what will the next 16, 18 hours look like for you? Woods: Uhh, lots of ice. (Laughs) Reporter: Tiger, we appreciate the time."

You've been listening to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Hannah Kwon.