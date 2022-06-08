SBS News in Easy English 8 June 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





A Tamil asylum seeker family is on the way back to the Queensland town of Biloela.





The Nadesalingham family is returning to the town from Perth after being granted temporary visas.





They had been in immigration detention at various locations since March 2018.





Mother of the family, Priya, says she's extremely grateful to those who have helped.





"Me and my family are very happy to start our journey back to my community in Bilo."





Energy ministers are meeting to discuss possible solutions to Australia's high gas prices.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the previous government is to blame for a lack of action.





"Nothing happened for nine years and this is a direct consequence of that. There are international factors, but it's also the factor of a failure of the former government to actually have an energy policy."





The head of the National Disability Insurance Agency has resigned, just weeks after the election of the Albanese Labor government.





Martin Hoffman will leave the agency on July 1st.





The agency's Lisa Studdert will be acting chief executive until a new leader is appointed.





United States space agency NASA will launch three rockets in Arnhem Land later this month.





It's the first time NASA has launched rockets from a commercial facility outside the U-S, and the first time it's launched rockets from Australia since 1995.





The bodies of two young women aged in their 20s have been found inside a unit in Sydney's southwest.





Emergency services were called to a home in Canterbury Road following a call from a concerned neighbour.





The bodies are yet to be formally identified.





Police have begun investigating the cause of their deaths.





The trial for the man accused of raping former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins in Parliament House in 2019 will begin on the 27th of June.





Bruce Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent.





The case was due to begin this week but was delayed because Mr Lehrmann didn't have legal representation.





The trial is expected to last four weeks.





New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is travelling to Australia this week.





She will meet with Prime Minister Albanese in Sydney tomorrow and on Friday.





In rugby league, New South Wales are favourites to take out tonight's first round of the State of Origin in Sydney.





The Blues have won three out of the past four series.





The game marks the debut series for new Queensland coach Billy Slater, who has himself represented the state 31 times.





Slater told the Nine Network he's both anxious and excited.





"As a player you're solely focused on your performance in that eighty minutes on Wednesday night and as a coach you need to look at everything."





The series will later head to Perth and finally to Brisbane.



