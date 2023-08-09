SBS News in Easy English 9 August 2023

The Commonwealth Bank has announced it made a record profit of over 10 billion dollars this financial year.





It is 5 per cent more than the last financial year.





Suncorp Group has also posted a 68 per cent rise in full-year cash profit, after it had losses on its investment portfolio the year before.





The Queensland financial company has announced it made 1.15 billion dollars in net profit after tax for the 12 months, which a bit less than what was expected.





Chief Executive of Suncorp Steve Johnston explains why they are making so much profit.





"Now at the headline level is very difficult to compare FY23 with the prior period given FY22 saw a very material mark to market losses across the group's investment portfolios. Now as we said at the time these losses would unwind to profit in the form of improved underlying yield. The impact of higher running yields has more than offset any unfavourable mark to market movements in FY23. Meaning investment returns become a large contributor to the headline profit increase."







People who rent in Australia could have saved 3 billion dollars altogether, if a year ago a rent freeze had been decided.





This is revealed by an analysis by the Parliamentary Library after a request by the Greens party.





It shows renters could also save almost 5 billion dollars over the next 12 months if the Federal Government organises a national rent freeze now.





The Greens are currently in negotiations with the government to pass the Housing Australia Future Fund Bill and have been calling for a national rent freeze.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will meet with his state and territory counterparts at National Cabinet next Wednesday to discuss increasing renter's rights.





Greens' acting leader Mehreen Faruqi says the data shows the need for a coordinated rent freeze.





"The Prime Minister is the most powerful man in this country. The Prime Minister is the chair of the National Cabinet. It is the Prime Minister's responsibility and absolutely within his jurisdiction to coordinate with the states and territories a rent freeze and a cap on rents."







The Transport Safety Bureau has released it's final report into a train derailment which killed its driver and a rail worker in Melbourne.





It found the passenger train was travelling at more than 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit when it derailed in February 2020.





The report has made 37 findings including in relation to 15 safety issues.







A bus driver faces additional charges over the death of 10 passengers returning from a wedding.





Brett Andrew Button was initially charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving causing death over the June crash.





The new charges brought earlier in August include nine counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and two dozen charges of causing harm through misconduct.





He has been excused from appearing at Newcastle Local Court and for his next appearance in October.







NASA astronauts have seen the spacecraft which will fly them around the Moon for the first time.





They are know as the Artemis crew.





They have visited the Kennedy Space Centre, where they have spoken of their readiness for the mission.





NASA hopes to establish the first long-term presence on the Moon, and eventually send the first astronauts to Mars.





Astronaut Reid Wiseman says the team is getting excited.



