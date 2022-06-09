SBS News in Easy English 9 June 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Police in Sydney have found an 11-year old boy who disappeared after getting off his school bus.





Christopher Wilson has been found safe and well after spending the night in four degree temperatures.





12 to 15 year olds with certain health conditions will be able to receive a COVID-19 booster injection from next Tuesday.





The decision to expand access includes children who are have complex health needs which makes them more vulnerable to serious illness if they catch COVID-19.





Public hospital staff in Victoria will get $3,000 payments to encourage them to stay in the sector.





Thousands of staff will be offered the payment, including those working in cleaning, food and laundry services.





Premier Daniel Andrews says it's important to keep workers in the public hospital system.





"The most important thing that we can do is to stand with our nurses, our paramedics, our doctors, our cooks and cleaners, ward clerks, everyone across the whole team."





The first $1,500 dollars will be paid in mid-August and the second amount will be paid at the end of September.





The Northern Territory is set to remove its strict vaccine mandate for workers later this month.





Prior to the announcement, people in the territory who worked in a wide range of industries needed all three COVID-19 injections to go into the office.





The Federal Government is blaming the former Morrison government for long waiting times to get passports.





The Department of Foreign Affairs says it's receiving as many as 16,000 passport applications a day.





Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts has announced a additional staff are being employed to speed up the processing of applications.





Mr Watts told Sky News the previous government should have taken more action to boost passport office resources as borders re-opened.





"The surge in demand that we've been experiencing in the recent months is entirely predictable and it should've been planned for ahead by the previous government so that we haven't seen the kind of scenes we've been seeing this week - the queues at the passport offices and the really frustrating wait times."





Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says the former Coalition government was working on a plan to acquire nuclear submarines before it lost the federal election.





Writing in The Australian, the former defence minister says the Morrison government was investigating purchasing two nuclear-powered submarines from the United States by 2030.





He says the submarines would have been delivered at least 10-years earlier than ones built in Australia.





The United States House of Representatives has voted to raise the minimum age for buying semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21, in response to recent mass shootings.





The bill passed 223 votes to 204.





But it is unlikely to pass the Senate where it would require the votes of ten Republicans.



